Reports of man spotted carrying knife in Plungington an 'isolated incident'

A councillor has assured residents in the Plungington area of Preston that reports of a man spotted with a knife are a “one off”.

Preston City Council coun Nweeda Khan, who represents Plungington, says the incident was out of the ordinary.

Police had put stop and search powers in place in the area on Monday after they were alerted to a man seen with a knife on Blackpool Road heading towards Plungington Road.

Coun Khan said: “This is a one off incident. It’s not as though it’s been a regular thing.

“We know there are concerns around knife crime in the Preston area.

“We are working through Pact meetings with police officers.

“We can encourage more police presence on the streets but it’s due to the lack of services that we don’t have as many bobbies on the beat. We don’t have the resources we had before.

“We can only wait and see how the police respond to this.”

Putting the section 60 in place, a spokesman for Preston Police said: “We were called at around 4.55pm on Monday, January 27 to reports the man had been seen on Blackpool Road, before making off in the direction of Plungington Road.”

Inspector Azz Khan, of Preston Police, said at the time: “Although we have had no reports of anyone being injured we take all reports of this nature seriously, and as a result we have put section 60 stop and search powers into place this evening.”

Police also said they did not believe the incident was linked to attacks on Sunday which saw two people stabbed in Deepdale.