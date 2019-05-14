Renowned restauranteur Marco Pierre White to open new Mr White’s English Chophouse at the Mercure Preston Samlesbury Hotel

Marco Pierre White is to open a new restaurant at one of the North West’s leading destination hotels.

The new restaurant, which will be a Mr White’s English Chophouse, will open at the Mercure Preston Samlesbury Hotel and will start to welcome guests towards the end of June.

The renowned restauranteur who is famed for his no-nonsense approach, has now confirmed that his latest eatery will be at the popular venue which is located equidistant between Preston and Blackburn on the A59.

Regarded by many as being the godfather of modern cooking, the one dubbed the original enfant terrible is now looking forward to bringing his brand of chophouse dining to the region.

A tribute to the restaurants that first emerged in London in the 1690s, the well-known restauranteur revived this traditional dining experience by launching the first Mr White’s English Chophouse in 2018.

With British heritage firmly at its core, the focus is on serving succulent joints of meat in glamorous surroundings. Unsurprisingly, the menu centres around steaks, grills and chops, and cleverly combines English classics while introducing a little French flair that is the very epitome of the famed chef’s cooking style.

The menu features an exciting range of dishes that reflects his passion for simplicity and is seen as the perfect fit for the Samlesbury-located hotel.

Marco said: “Chophouses go back centuries, so it’s not about inventing something that is new, more refining something that is good. I like to think that my interpretation of this classic dining experience is perfect for anyone looking for something that is without doubt a cut above the rest.”

The opening of the new restaurant follows a deal between owner Kim Eivind Krohn of KRO Hospitality and Black And White Hospitality and is the second Marco Pierre White venue KRO will operate having successfully run a Mr White’s English Chophouse within its Velvet Hotel in the heart of Manchester City Centre.

The team is now getting the new venue ready to open later in the year which will be in the hotel’s main restaurant, improving further the level of facilities and service in line with the high expectations of today’s business and leisure guests.

Mr Krohn said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have someone of Marco’s calibre open one of his Chophouse restaurants at the Mercure Preston Samlesbury Hotel. It clearly demonstrates our commitment to continually bring the best to the venue and we can’t wait for the summer.

“Guests will also be able to dine al fresco and enjoy a brand-new terrace menu.

“The hotel is of huge importance to the region. It was recently shortlisted in the Hotel of the Year category for the 2018 Lancashire Business Awards, a title it won in 2017 and we are very pleased that we can help ensure the hotel remains an important part of the community.

“Over the years, the hotel has built an enviable reputation as being a first-class venue for celebrations, weddings, events and conferences. Its location makes it ideal for corporate, group and leisure travellers who prefer a relaxing ambience over the bustle and distractions of a city centre hotel. The arrival of Marco will now reinforce this position.

“It again raises the bar in terms of what people can come to expect when they go out to eat in the region and we look forward to welcoming guests when it opens. It is also great news for the area as a whole and we hope it will attract more people to the region who will see for themselves why the North West is such a great place.”

Brandie Deignan, managing director of Black And White Hospitality added: “We’re delighted to be working again with the KRO Hospitality team and clearly demonstrates how Black And White Hospitality looks to develop long term relationships with its partners and franchisees. We can’t wait to open and will give Kim and his team the full support as we head towards opening.”

Black And White Hospitality operates eight Marco Pierre White restaurant brands including Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill, Marco’s New York Italian, Bardolino, Mr White’s English Chophouse, Wheeler’s of St James’s Oyster Bar & Grill Room, Marconi, Wheeler’s Fish & Chips and Koffmann & Mr White’s.