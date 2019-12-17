Reminder to apply for primary school places over Christmas

Parents are being reminded to apply for their child’s primary school place over Christmas.

The closing date for applications for the next academic year is January 15, 2020.

County coun Phillippa Williamson, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: “Christmas is a busy time of year for many people, but I urge parents to remember to apply online for a primary school place for their child.

“If a family already has a child at a school, they must still apply for a place for their younger child. And if they have twins, they’ll need to fill in two application forms.

“We know how important it is for parents to get the right school for their child, so we’re encouraging them to apply on time to give themselves the best chance.

“It is important that parents include at least one of their local schools in their preferences.”

Children start primary school in the September after their fourth birthday.

Visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools