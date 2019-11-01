Remembrance Sunday service in Chorley

Residents in Chorley will be able to pay their respects to those who have lost their life in conflict as the town takes part in the Remembrance Sunday (November 10) commemorations.

A parade will form up on St Thomas’s Road at 10:25am and will set off at 10:30am marching towards the war memorial cenotaph in Astley Park.

The parade will march past the front of the Town Hall, on Market Street, and down Park Road.

A service of Remembrance will then commence at the Cenotaph at about 10.45am, and at 11am there will be a two-minute silence, followed by the laying of wreaths.

Prior to the main Remembrance Sunday commemoration, there will be a short wreath-laying ceremony in the memory of the Chorley Pals in front of the memorial Statue, on Union Street.

Anyone wishing to take part should assemble at the memorial statue at 10am.