Readers' tributes pour in for Preston father-of-two who died after being bitten by a mosquito in Sri Lanka

Have your say

Lancashire Post readers have expressed their shock and sadness at the death of 52-year-old Colin Whiteside.

Colin, a scaffolding manager from Bamber Bridge, died in hospital on Saturday, August 10, after being diagnosed with dengue fever from a suspected mosquito bite in Sri Lanka.

Colin Whiteside, 52, died from complications after being bitten by a mosquito.

His family raised £35,000 to fly him home from Colombo, the Sri Lankan capital, after he contracted pneumonia and sepsis in a hospital there.

FULL STORY >>> Preston father-of-two dies a month after being bitten by mosquito in Sri Lanka



When he arrived home on Tuesday, August 6, Colin was taken to the critical care ward at the Royal Blackburn Hospital, but just a few days later he died.

Stephen Green, Colin's son-in-law, said he was cared for by "the most amazing team in the most amazing way".

Now tributes to Colin and messages of condolence to his family have poured in from readers.

"So sad, deepest sympathy to the family".

Lizzie Lester

"RIP Colin. Thinking of Caroline and family at this difficult time".

Yvette Browne

"It was a pleasure to work with him in my early scaffolding years RIP".

Paul Bamber

"So very sad, my heart goes out to them. Life is so precious and it can change in a moment. My love to you all at this very sad time".

Helen Womack

"So very sad. Deepest sympathy".

Jen Davies