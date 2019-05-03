Re-born Fulwood library gets a little help from new Friends

Have your say

A new friends’ group has been created to relaunch Fulwood Library as a community hub.

The Friends of Fulwood Library will officially launch on Saturday, May 18 at a Live at the Library event, running from 2-4pm.

Hula dancing at Fulwood Library

The programme of free events includes performance poetry from Ben Guilfoyle, known as the “Woolly Hat Poet”, live music from the Clann Bheatha Ceilidh Band, as well as craft stalls, face painting, story telling, homemade refreshments and a raffle.

Kate Jenner, a member of the Friends’ group, said: “The friends’ group is a Lancashire County Council initiative after success in places such as Savick and Ingol.

“The idea is to get more people to join the library, particularly young families.”

The library was closed as part of Lancashire County Council cuts in 2016, but reopened in December 2017, after a change in political leadership at County Hall.

Kate added: “We were devastated when it closed, but we feel so lucky to have it back now. There are so many wonderful things going on for all ages, and the staff are great.

“I’ve done vintage craft sessions and samba drumming, and there’s always something different going on, including meetings of local history groups.

“People aren’t aware of all the things going on here, and the friends’ group is to promote it as a community hub.”

There is a £5 joining fee to support the friends group.

More information about activities at the library can be found by visiting the library in Garstang Road or phoning 0300 123 6703.