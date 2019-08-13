Rain fails to dampen spirits at Clitheroe Food Festival

Despite the torrential downpours, thousands of people descended into Clitheroe to enjoy a feast of delicious food, drink and entertainment

More than 100 stallholders packed out Castle Street, the town's market and surrounding streets, as the popular annual event cemented its position as one of Britain's top gastronomic attractions.

A huge array of wonderful foods, from organic meat and dairy produce made from traditional Lancashire breeds to handmade pies and pastries and a feast of fruit and vegetables packed with authentic, home-grown flavours, was on offer for thousands of foodies who travelled from far and wide to sample a feast of riches on offer.

Meanwhile, cheeky dinner ladies Rita and Freda, the slapstick performers The Comedy Waiters and Mad Science kept young and old alike entertained, with several marquees offering live music dotted around town. Holmes Mill also got in on the act, with their own live acts, and Bowland Beer, on offer until late. And The Grand added some tasty morsels to the festival with music and theatre shows to help celebrate Lancashire’s culinary excellence.

Stuart Carefoot, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community services committee, said this year’s festival had been a great success, despite the weather. He added: "“The festival attracted thousands of visitors from across the county, who braved the rain to enjoy some of the best food and drink in Lancashire. A great day was had by all and I would like to thank festival sponsors and council officers who worked hard behind the scenes to make the event such a huge success.”