Rain could not spoil Daniel Lawton and Hayley Anderton's big day at Farington Lodge

Their workplace played cupid when Hayley Anderton and Daniel Lawton first met.

Daniel and Neil Lawton

They were working at HMRC’s customer contact centre, where they both still work today in different roles and became engaged in 2017.

Daniel, 32, said: “I decided I wanted to marry Hayley back in 2017 and sought out her parents Andy and Jean for their approval, which happily they granted. I went out ring shopping with Jean and picked out the perfect engagement ring for Hayley. I proposed at the Hilton’s Cloud 23 Bar overlooking the Manchester City Centre skyline, I was so happy and excited that she said yes that I almost put the ring on the wrong finger!

They tied the knot at Farington Lodge surrounded by their family and friends.

One of the hightlights of the day were the two singing waiters from Silver Service Singers which was a surprise for guests.

Daniel and Hayley Lawton

“We decided to keep this a secret from all our guests and it certainly provided the “WOW” factor we were hoping for!” said Daniel.

“They were amazing from start to finish and really got the party going – even letting Daniel have a go on the mic and blast out his rendition of “Mr Brightside” All of our guests were beyond surprised and all said it was one of the best forms of entertainment they’d ever seen!

“Even though it rained, that certainly did not put a dampener on our day whatsoever,” said Hayley, 29, “I got to marry my best friend and soul mate in front of all my closest friends and family and it really was the best day of my life! I just wish I could relive it every day!”

Daniel added: “It was amazing to marry the love of my life in front of all my friends and family.

“It seems like such a long time ago, but I will truly never forget our wedding day for the rest of our lives.”

They live in Stalybridge and honyemooned in Negril, Jamaica.