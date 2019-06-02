Radio executive John Myers who spent many years on air at Red Rose Gold in Preston dies aged 60

Have your say

A radio executive who spent many years on the air at a radio station in Preston has died aged 60.

John Myers, who was also programme director at Red Rose Radio or Red Rose Gold in Preston for a time, died suddenly on Saturday evening.

In a tribute shared today his family said: “He went through life with a smile, his glass was always half full and no matter how much life got you down, he always found the humour.”

Shared by his son Scott the tribute said the family was "heartbroken", describing him as "our hero".

John, was born in Carlisle, is a former BBC Radio Cumbria and Border TV presenter.

He had became a leading figure in the radio industry - setting up stations, advising the government and winning awards.

He was treated for cancer in 2018, but later in the year revealed he had been given the all-clear.

Paying tribute to him BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine said: “John was one of the friendliest, funniest people in the radio industry.

“He was a close and loyal friend to me and many of my colleagues.

“He had a hugely successful career as a broadcaster and radio entrepreneur.”