As the nation enters a period of mourning, people across the county are invited to leave their own personal tributes to Her Majesty, either online or in traditional books of condolence, or by way of floral tribute.

The royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which will be confirmed in due course.

Online

A woman kisses a small child as they look at the flowers laid outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022.

Lancashire County Council have an online book of condolence were you can share your tribute to the Queen.

You can also pay your respects in person in the following ways:

Preston

- Write in one of the traditional books of condolence, which are available to sign at the Chapel in Christchurch Precinct, County Hall, Bow Lane, Preston.

Queen Elizabeth II speaking during an audience at Windsor Castle. Picture credit: Steve Parsons/PA Photos

- You can also lay a floral tribute for Her Majesty at County Hall, Bow Lane, Preston, in memory of the Queen.

- Preston Minster is also open for private prayer today (Friday, September 9) and visitors can also sign a book of condolence.

Leyland and South Ribble

- A book of condolences has been placed in the Civic Centre, West Paddock, Leyland.

Flowers with a message left outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022.

- An e-book of condolences is also available here.

Lancaster and Morecambe

- Books of condolence will be placed at both Lancaster and Morecambe Town Halls, which will be open from 9am to 5pm today (Friday, September 9) and subsequent weekdays, and 10am to 4pm on Saturday.

- Alternatively, you can sign the online Lancashire-wide book of condolence on Lancashire County Council's website.

- Details of further condolence events marking Her Majesty's passing will be announced in due course for Lancaster and Morecambe.

Blackpool

- Condolence books are available to sign in Blackpool Town Hall between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, and at the Winter Gardens between 11am and 2.30pm every day.

- Laying of flowers is being advised to take place at St John’s Square, where the expected large volume of tributes can be accommodated. The Mayor of Blackpool, Cllr Kathyrn Benson, will lay flowers of behalf of the town at 12.45pm today (Friday, September 9).

- Details around minutes’ silences and the proclamation of the new monarch will be announced in due course.

- An online book of condolence is also available to be signed at www.royal.uk or www.lancashire.gov.uk/queen

Burnley

- Burnley Council will make announcements about a book of condolence, the laying of flowers at the Peace Garden, a memorial service, and other local arrangements in due course.

Blackburn and Darwen