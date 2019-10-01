Puppy love for store staff as £5,000 raised in a year

Have your say

A supermarket in Penwortham has raised £5,000 in a year for Guide Dogs UK.



Booths will now gift a guide dog puppy with a name, having achieved their target amount.

They have chosen Penny if the dog is a female as a tribute to Penwortham, or Yatsie for a male, inspired by a member of staff who has worked for the company for 15 years.

Guide dogs exist to provide life-changing services to the 360,000 people who are registered blind or partially sighted.

Sue Orme, volunteer fundraising coordinator in Preston, said: “When a guide dog is matched with a person it changes a person’s life, bringing them safety, security and confidence out of the home.

“Some people haven’t left their home in a year.”

Employees at Booths have been fund-raising by hosting cake sales and donating money from staff sales, selling short-dated stock.

Customers attended in-store events including a family fun day and a book stall to donate and buy books.

Sue said: “It’s brilliant, what more could you ask from a company.”

Booths will receive ‘pupdates’ about the puppy and it’s progress as it grows up.

The money raised will be used to help people locally and the supermarket will be carrying on raising money, in the hopes of being able to name another guide dog puppy.