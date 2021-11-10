Puppy born without eyes up for adoption in Preston after being saved from breeders who wanted to put him down

The happy-go-lucky puppy, who is just 7-weeks-old, was saved by dog rescuers Paws 2 Heart after ruthless breeders dropped him off at the vets to be put to sleep.

Little Stevie was doomed because he wasn't "perfect like his Kennel Club parents and siblings", but the lovable and bouncy Cockapoo has been gifted a second chance at life after Paws 2 Hearts pledged to find him a forever home.

You can watch a video of Stevie after his rescue in our video player above, and another video of him enjoying his breakfast here.

Paws 2 Hearts co-founder, Ruth Kay, from Clayton-le-Woods, has helped rescue dozens of dogs since the group launched last year.

Along with co-founder Sue Harris and their admin team, they work tirelessly to save stray and unwanted dogs from around Europe, with many of those facing death at kill shelters in Romania.

When Ruth and Sue heard about British-bred Stevie, the pair quickly got to work to save the pup.

After arranging for the breeders to sign Stevie over to the vet, he is now safely in foster in Preston where he awaits his forever home.

Ruth said: "Stevie is such a happy chappie and we're looking for a extra special family for this extra special boy.

"He's very playful and so sweet. He's a healthy, happy pup and because he's blind, he doesn't realise he's only small and so he has no fear at all.

"A little blind Cockapoo is no less special that one with sight and Stevie can lead as normal a life as any other dog.

"We are looking for that perfect home, someone who can give him that bit more help while he settles into his forever home.

"Stevie is used to his crate and is playful with dogs big or small. But we feel a home with a smaller resident dog would be best to help him learn about living with his new family."

If you can give Stevie the loving home he deserves and would like to know more about the adoption process, please email Paws 2 Hearts - [email protected]

You can also visit the Paws 2 Hearts Facebook page here to learn more about the rescue service and view the dogs available for adoption.