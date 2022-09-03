News you can trust since 1886
Public still asked to avoid area near huge blaze in Heysham

The public are still being asked to avoid an area of Heysham after a huge fire saw 10 fire engines attending the scene.

By Richard Hunt
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 4:07 pm
Lancashire Fire and Rescue were called out to the incident on Gas Field Road, Heysham, at around 9.40am this morning.

Crews from 10 fire engines from across Lancashire attended, where they found a large number of wooden pallets already well alight, and the fire having spread to adjacent wasteland, including shrubbery and woodlands.

Firefighters have been using jets and the Stinger to bring the fire under control and have been in attendance all afternoon.

Firefighters have been called out to tackle a major blaze in Heysham

This incident has led to large plumes of smoke in the area and nearby residents have been advised to close their windows and doors.

