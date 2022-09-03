Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue were called out to the incident on Gas Field Road, Heysham, at around 9.40am this morning.

Crews from 10 fire engines from across Lancashire attended, where they found a large number of wooden pallets already well alight, and the fire having spread to adjacent wasteland, including shrubbery and woodlands.

Firefighters have been using jets and the Stinger to bring the fire under control and have been in attendance all afternoon.

Firefighters have been called out to tackle a major blaze in Heysham

