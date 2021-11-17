An architect's impression of how the care home will look.

The new three-storey care home developed by Evermore Care Homes will include shops, a cinema, beauty salon, café and ice cream parlour.

The home - Astley View - will also include a galleried café which will open onto a landscaped garden through a corridor of trees.

The home is set to open in early 2023.

Syd Coombes, Managing Director of Evermore Care, said: “The new home will bring the highest standards of care to Chorley, within a state-of-the-art facility.

“Our goal is to develop eight more high quality care facilities in the next five years with additional sites being actively sought.

"Our ethos is simple: to deliver the highest standards of care within modern, homely and safe communities.

“Our expertise is built on nearly 20 years of elderly and residential care service provision where we have provided safe, loving and supportive environments for our residents.”

Mr Coombes said Evermore Care was looking forward to expanding its partnership with Fortwell Capital, which has provided a £10.1m development loan to enable the development to go ahead.

Nick White, Associate Director, Fortwell Capital, said: “State-of-the-art schemes like Astley View have proven their resilience in the market and will continue to be a central focus of Fortwell’s lending strategy, as long as there is a shortage of purpose-built space in the UK and demand for specialist finance to power much needed development.”