Prom closure, starting times, and the live acts: Everything you need to know about Blackpool Music Run 2019

Blackpool Music Run 2019 will be held in Blackpool this weekend. Here's what you need to know if you're taking part - or if you're not but want to know when the Promenade will be shut to traffic.

What is it?

Blackpool Music Run, which held its inaugural event last September, will see people walking, jogging, running, or dancing their way along the Promenade to more than 20 live acts.

When is it?

This Sunday (June 16). The 5k event (3.1 miles) will start at 11am. The 10k event (6.2 miles) will start an hour later at noon.

What live acts will be performing?

The acts announced are: Passmore, Jane Dean, Next Of Kin, The Sound, Tongue Of Fire, Ellie Dibben, Before Blue, Enya Louise, Oceans Over Alderaan, Hollie Findlay, The Rattlers, and Owen Holt.

What is the route?

Both the 5k and 10k runs will start on the Prom opposite Blackpool Tower.

The route will take participants along the Promenade to South Pier and back.

That's where the 5k event will end, with the 10k event going back round for a second lap.

The live acts will perform at nine points along the route to keep the fun runners going!

What time will the Promenade be shut to road traffic?

The road will shut from Starr Gate to Springfield Road from 10.30am until 2pm.

What happens when I cross the finish line?

A Finishers' Festival will be held on the Tower Festival Headland from 9am to 5pm, hosted by Gazette columnist Hayley Kay.

There will be live entertainment, food and drink, face painting, and more, while the live acts include Before Blue, Ellie Dibben, Jane Dean, Passmore, The Rattlers, The Sound, and Tongue Of Fire.

Tickets for the Finishers Festival cost £5, with £1 going to The Movember Foundation. Entry is free for those with a Music Run ticket, plus one. Children aged 15 and under go free with an adult.

Are there any other rewards?

Runners will get a free digital download of their race photo.

They will also qualify for 10 per cent off at Compass Cafe Bar in Birley Street, Blackpool town centre.

Trips on the resort's heritage trams will cost £2 rather than the RRP of £3.50.

And the Pleasure Beach will give participants a two-for-one deal on ride wristbands.

At the West Coast Choc Cafe, there will be a special buy-one-get-one-free offer of chocolate milkshakes, while the nearby West Coast Rock Cafe will a buy-one-get-one-free offer on meals (to a maximum price of £10).

The Ascent Trampoline Park, in Cornford Road, Marton, is offering 20 per cent off.

And the 1887 Brew Room, in Church Street, Blackpool town centre, is offering a free pint before 6pm on Saturday or Sunday.

The Movember Foundation is giving out a free Gillette razor.

Pastels, in Cedar Square, Blackpool town centre, is offering free drinks with meals at the Finishers' Festival.

And The Bank Bar and Grill, in Corporation Street, Blackpool town centre, is offering 10 per cent of final bills.

What charity is the event supporting?

Blackpool Music Run's benefiting charity this year will be The Movember Foundation, which tackles prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's poor mental health. Funds will be raised through runner sponsorship, on-the-day collections, and £2 from each T-shirt sale.

Who is sponsoring the event?

The tour operator Blackpool Promotions, and the Houndshill Shopping Centre.

How many people took part last year?

More than 1,000 people were involved, including 750 who took part in the 10k.

How much is it to sign up, and where can I do it?

The 5k event costs £16 to enter. The 10k costs £22. Sign up here.