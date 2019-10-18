Project Update: Plans drawn up for the refurbishment of Penwortham's Hurst Grange Coach House

What’s happening?

New plans have been entered for the refurbishment of Hurst Grange Coach House in Penwortham.

They include removing the existing modern garage and re-positioning the toilets.

Internally, the building would be divided up to provide areas which could be used for a cafe, exhibitions, conferences or hired out for celebration events.

If passed, the existing rear yard will have a glazed roof constructed over part of it, and a new first floor will be created, offering office space. It is hoped the local Neighbourhood Policing Team would be based there as well as the Friends of Hurst Grange Park.

What’s the background?

South Ribble Council, which owns the building, wants to improve facilities for visitors and encourage them to extend their stay.

For years the council and the Friends of Hurst Grange Park have worked to carry out consultation and attract funding for the refurbishment bid.

In September 2018, the outline refurbishment work proposals were submitted as a bid to the National Lottery Heritage Fund and in January 2019 received a pass in round one with a grant of £12,500 towards the cost of developing the project’s proposals.

Consultation has since taken place with local residents, groups and park visitors to get their views about the plans for the building.

As part of this development phase of work, an up-to-date planning application has to be submitted along with a building regulations application.

What do they say?

Councillor Matthew Tomlinson, cabinet member for finance, property and assets said the refurbishment plans were moving “at pace”.

He added: “The full proposals will be submitted to the Lottery Heritage Fund at the start of November as part of the round two application, the result of which will be announced in March 2020.”