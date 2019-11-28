Progress Housing Group launch annual Christmas Tree Appeal to support families at South Ribble and Chorley Women’s Refuges

Progress Housing Group’s South Ribble and Chorley Women’s Refuges are asking local people for their help to support vulnerable families in their communities by taking part in their Christmas Wish Tree Appeal.

Many families staying at the refuges have had to flee their homes due to domestic abuse and have left behind all of their possessions, including Christmas presents.

The idea of the Wish Tree is simple, visit one of the wish trees and select a tag. Each tag provides a 'wish'; for example, a cuddly toy for a young child or a box of chocolates for a mum. Once you have bought the gift please return it unwrapped with the tag to where a Wish Tree is located.

You can find this year’s Christmas Wish Trees at Progress Housing Group’s Sumner House office in Leyland, and at South Ribble Borough Council's Civic Centre on West Paddock in Leyland.

Gifts will be collected at noon on Friday, December 13, in time to be distributed before Christmas.

Liz Stanton, manager of South Ribble and Chorley Women’s Refuges said, “Each and every year, local people have shown empathy and such wonderful Christmas spirit with their overwhelming support of our Wish Tree Appeal. Over the last 18 years, you have made Christmas happen for hundreds of vulnerable families in South Ribble and Chorley. This year, we need to ask you for your help again to support families who are victims of domestic abuse and homelessness, your help makes such a difference. From all of us at South Ribble and Chorley Refuges, we thank you for all your generosity and support.”

Since South Ribble Women’s Refuge opened its doors in 2000, it has provided a safe haven to over 1,000 women and their children. The refuge staff also support women in their own homes through its community resettlement service.

In September 2019, Progress Housing Group’s South Ribble and Chorley Women’s Refuges joined West Lancashire Women’s Refuge at The Liberty Centre, Fylde Coast Women’s Aid (FCWA) and lead provider, SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services, to support women and children across Lancashire with the creation of a new partnership, Lancashire Refuges.

If you, or someone you know, is a victim of domestic abuse or violence and requires emergency safe accommodation and specialist support, you can call the 24-hour South Ribble and Chorley domestic abuse helpline for free, confidential advice on 01772 435865.