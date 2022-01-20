Prince William and Kate Middleton Royal visit: Live updates as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Burnley and Clitheroe

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now in Burnley following a visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital where they thanked staff for their hard work during the pandemic.

By John Deehan
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 1:20 pm
Updated Thursday, 20th January 2022, 3:30 pm

Prince William and Kate are meeting with Pastor Mick Fleming, at Church on the Street in the town centre, to gain a better understanding of the work he and his group of volunteers carry out within the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Prince William and Kate Middleton at Church on Street in Burnley

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Burnley and Clitheroe: LIVE BLOG

Last updated: Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 15:24

  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Church on the Street in Burnley
  • The royal couple have just visited Clitheroe Community Hospital where they thanked staff for their hard work during the pandemic
  • They will be speaking with Pastor Mick Fleming about the work he and his team are doing to help the homeless
Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 15:24

Prince William and Kate Middleton land in Burnley

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Church on the Street in Burnley town centre

Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 14:47

Who’s a good boy?

Prince William and Kate are big fans of Alfie the cockapoo

Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 14:50

Royals’ best friend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say ‘hello’ to Alfie, the newest member of ELHT. The apricot cockapoo puppy will be trained as a therapy dog to support patients and colleagues at the hospital.

Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 14:23

Feeling the cold

There’s nothing quite like that biting Lancashire chill. Prince William rubbing his hands to keep warm while talking with staff.

Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 14:12

‘Huge boost’ to staff

Staff at Clitheroe Community Hospital say Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit provides "a huge boost" to the entire team at a time when colleagues are feeling exhausted.

READ MORE

Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 14:05

Prince William sits down with staff

Prince William is talking with staff at Clitheroe Community Hospital about their struggles during the pandemic

Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 13:55

‘Amazing!'

Mrs Ellie Orton, chief executive of NHS Charities Together said it was ‘amazing’ that the royals had chosen to come to Clitheroe

Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 13:41

The Royals - The Cambridges (video profile)

For anybody who would like a little royal refresher, take a look at this video profile of The Cambridges

Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 13:37

Prince William and Kate now meeting with staff at Clitheroe Community Hospital

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are meeting with GPs, nurses and others who work across the community, to gain a better understanding of the challenges they have faced during the pandemic.

READ MORE

Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 13:28

Prince William and Kate Middleton have landed in Clitheroe

Their Royal Highnesses are about to embark on a tour of Clitheroe Community Hospital

Home
Page 1 of 1
DuchessCambridgeRibble Valley