Prince William and Kate Middleton Royal visit: Live updates as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Burnley and Clitheroe
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now in Burnley following a visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital where they thanked staff for their hard work during the pandemic.
Prince William and Kate are meeting with Pastor Mick Fleming, at Church on the Street in the town centre, to gain a better understanding of the work he and his group of volunteers carry out within the community.
Last updated: Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 15:24
Prince William and Kate Middleton land in Burnley
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Church on the Street in Burnley town centre
Who’s a good boy?
Prince William and Kate are big fans of Alfie the cockapoo
Royals’ best friend
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say ‘hello’ to Alfie, the newest member of ELHT. The apricot cockapoo puppy will be trained as a therapy dog to support patients and colleagues at the hospital.
Feeling the cold
There’s nothing quite like that biting Lancashire chill. Prince William rubbing his hands to keep warm while talking with staff.
‘Huge boost’ to staff
Staff at Clitheroe Community Hospital say Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit provides "a huge boost" to the entire team at a time when colleagues are feeling exhausted.
Prince William sits down with staff
Prince William is talking with staff at Clitheroe Community Hospital about their struggles during the pandemic
‘Amazing!'
Mrs Ellie Orton, chief executive of NHS Charities Together said it was ‘amazing’ that the royals had chosen to come to Clitheroe
Prince William and Kate now meeting with staff at Clitheroe Community Hospital
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are meeting with GPs, nurses and others who work across the community, to gain a better understanding of the challenges they have faced during the pandemic.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have landed in Clitheroe
Their Royal Highnesses are about to embark on a tour of Clitheroe Community Hospital