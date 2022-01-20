Prince William and Kate Middleton Royal visit: How the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Burnley and Clitheroe unfolded
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in fine spirits as they spent the afternoon in Burnley and Clitheroe.
Prince William and Kate Middleton began their East Lancashire tour at Clitheroe Community Hospital where they thanked staff for all their hard work during the pandemic. They then met with Pastor Mick Fleming at Church on the Street in Burnley, promising to use their contacts to drum up support for the community work he and his team carry out.
This his how the day unfolded:
Prince William and Kate Middleton have landed in Clitheroe
Their Royal Highnesses are about to embark on a tour of Clitheroe Community Hospital
Prince William and Kate now meeting with staff at Clitheroe Community Hospital
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are meeting with GPs, nurses and others who work across the community, to gain a better understanding of the challenges they have faced during the pandemic.
‘Amazing!'
Mrs Ellie Orton, chief executive of NHS Charities Together said it was ‘amazing’ that the royals had chosen to come to Clitheroe
Prince William sits down with staff
Prince William is talking with staff at Clitheroe Community Hospital about their struggles during the pandemic
‘Huge boost’ to staff
Staff at Clitheroe Community Hospital say Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit provides "a huge boost" to the entire team at a time when colleagues are feeling exhausted.
Feeling the cold
There’s nothing quite like that biting Lancashire chill. Prince William rubbing his hands to keep warm while talking with staff.
Royals’ best friend
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say ‘hello’ to Alfie, the newest member of ELHT. The apricot cockapoo puppy will be trained as a therapy dog to support patients and colleagues at the hospital.
Who’s a good boy?
Prince William and Kate are big fans of Alfie the cockapoo
Prince William and Kate Middleton land in Burnley
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Church on the Street in Burnley town centre