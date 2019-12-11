Prince's Trust Team 40 in Preston celebrate course success

Have your say

A team of youngsters were awarded their certificates after completing a 12-week course with the Prince’s Trust.

A team of youngsters were awarded their certificates after completing a 12-week course with the Prince’s Trust.

The young adults completed a wife range of projects as part of the employability, team work and community skills course, in partnership with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Preston’s College and the Prince’s Trust.

Members undertook a large community project to raise awareness of knife crime, working with Safety Guide Foundation, The YOOOF Zone, Larches and Savick Boxing club, and Preston North End’s Soccer School.

They also supported residents at Meadowfield House in Fulwood and gave out hot drinks to the homeless.

The team also did two weeks work experience with selected employers, including Max Spielmann, British Heart Foundation, Let’s Grow Preston, Stoneygate Nursery School and K9 Heaven Dog Grooming. They also learnt interviewing skills and worked with fire crews.

Sally-Ann Myerscough, Preston Deepdale Programme Team Leader at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This course has developed the youngsters’ confidence and leadership skills. The course is important as it is targeting people who would not necessarily be in employment, education of training.”