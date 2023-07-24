News you can trust since 1886
Primark is reopen and 'back to business as usual' after closure yesterday (July 23)

Bosses at the store in the Fishergate Shopping Centre locked the doors because of 'an ongoing facailities issue' on Saturday afternoon.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:42 BST

It is thought to have reopened to shoppers mid to late afternoon.

Customers in the city were shocked by the temporary closure with only a poster in the window explaining the issue.

Preston Primark bosses were forced to close on Saturday
We visited the town centre Primark and were told by a member of staff that the Preston store is ‘back to business as usual’ after many customers had enquired about whether the shop would be closing again anytime soon.

A shop manager was unable to tell the Post what had caused the closure but reassured that the store is back open as usual.

