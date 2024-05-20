Preston's Nick Park is bringing Wallace and Gromit back for another film this year!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston born filmmaker and animator Nick Park is set to bring his beloved character’s Wallace and Gromit back to life this year with a new film, below is everything we know so far.

Wallace and Gromit, the creations of 65-year-old Penwortham local Nick Park, have become two of the nation’s most iconic characters.

The stars of four short films, a feature film, two TV series and various spin-offs, this year Wallace and Gromit will be returning to our screens yet again for a new film, as yet unnamed.

It will be the first film outing for the animated cheese-lover and his pet dog since 2008's Bafta-winning A Matter of Loaf and Death.

Take a look below at everything we know about the new Wallace and Gromit film so far...

What is the film about?

Although the new film has not got a title yet, it’s synopsis has been revealed, with IMDb reading: “Gromit's concern that Wallace has become over-dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a "smart gnome" that seems to develop a mind of its own. As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces - or Wallace may never be able to invent again.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Four’s Loose Ends back in February, Aardman co-founder Peter Lord said that the new film “is set in Wallaceland, wherever that is, somewhere oop north, and there’s beautiful industrial buildings and miles of terraces and canals and all kinds of stuff. Wallace has gone completely bonkers, making machines for every conceivable purpose and he invents a robotic gnome, which is kind of perfect. A garden gnome but robotic”.

Wallace and Gromit will return to the BBC for a new adventure this year

What is Nick Park’s involvement?

Former Our Lady's Catholic High School pupil Nick is responsible for the story and will also be directing the film - a role he had had in all four previous films as well.

Who else is involved?

Co-directing the film alongisde Nick is Merlin Crossingham (Creative Director of Wallace & Gromit) whilst Shaun the Sheep and Gnomeo & Juliet writer Mark Burton wrote the screeenplay as well as writing the story alongisde the Preston star. Claire Jennings, who produced Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit and Coraline, is then the film’s producer.

The full cast has not yet been announced but Ben Whitehead will return as the voice of Wallace after playing the role in numerous video games.

The iconic cheese lover was originally voiced by Peter Sallis but he sadly passed away in 2017.

When and where is it due to come out?

The sixth Wallace and Gromit film will first come to the BBC in the UK before debuting exclsuviely on Netflix elsewhere in the world.

An exact release date has not been revealed however it will be around Christmas time.

When can we expect to find out more?

Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham will offer fans a sneak peek of the upcoming Wallace & Gromit film at this year’s Annecy animation festival, taking place in two weeks time.