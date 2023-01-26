Preston's highest-rated hairdressers and salons: 17 of the best places according to Google reviews

Preston is home to dozens of highly skilled hairdressers and beauty experts.

As there are so many to choose from, we’ve focussed on finding the highest-rated hairdressers and salons with 5 out of 5 stars from at least 15 reviews on Google.

There are 17 five-star rated hairdressers and salons with 15 or more reviews – and a further 19 also with a five-star rating from at least 5 to 15 reviews. And they deserve a special mention.

They are: Cannon Street Hair Studio on Cannon Street, The Westwood Lounge on Fylde Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Hair & Beauty by Louise on Tulketh Brow, Ashton-on-Ribble, Roisin Hull Hair on Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Eden Hair & Beauty on New Hall Lane, Blossom Beauty Bar on New Hall Lane, Hair by Charlie on Dovedale Avenue, Ingol, JC & Co Creative Hair & Beauty on Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Prive Beauty on Friargate, ObsessionsByAda on Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Lucia Hair & Beauty on Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall, Level Up Barbershop on Wellington Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, SK Hairextensions on Fylde Road, Hair At The Barn on Grange Lane, Bottom of Hutton, Clipper and Brush on Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall, Gentleman’s Barbers on Water Lane, Number 154 The Salon on Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Elizabeth and Co on Gregson Lane, Hoghton and Edelweiss Nails and Beauty on Severn Drive, Walton-le-Dale.

It’s worth mentioning there are dozens more hairdressers and salons all with great ratings of 4.5 or above, so there are plenty of experts in the Red Rose county.

Below are the 17 five-star rated hairdressers and salons with 15 Google reviews or more.

In no particular order, they are ...

17 of the highest-rated hairdressers and salons in Preston

The Hair & Nail Box on Buller Avenue, Penwortham, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 32 Google reviews

Sarah Clarkson Hair on Conway Drive, Fulwood, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 19 Google reviews

Bond Salons on Garstang Road, Fulwood, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 72 Google reviews