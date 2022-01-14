Preston's Harris Museum renovation to benefit from additional £450,000 after two major grants offered

Garfield Weston Foundation and the Wolfson Foundation have offered to support the Harris Your Place project with £450,000 in grants.

Harris Your Place is a £10million scheme which aims to restore and reimagine the Harris as a 21st century community, cultural and learning space.

Building on the existing £10.02m capital project supported by National Lottery Heritage Fund, the grants will support additional works to the second-floor galleries.

Coun Peter Kelly, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts at Preston City Council, said: "Preston City Council's Harris team are delighted that these generous grants have been awarded from Garfield Weston and the Wolfson Foundations.

"Their support will enhance Harris Your Place with additional funds to complete works to the second-floor galleries of the Harris and help realise our ambition to reach new audiences and have more of our collections on show.

"The ambitious Harris Your Place scheme forms part of the wider Towns Fund projects, aiming to breathe new life into some of the Harris Quarter's heritage assets, key buildings and open spaces to create a diverse culture, leisure and employment offering for Preston."

The new-look Harris will reopen in spring 2024 with historic entrances opened, visitor facilities upgraded, and accessibility throughout the building improved.

Support from both Garfield Weston Foundation and the Wolfson Foundation, pending council approvals to accept, will provide a significant contribution towards the capital project.

The award from Garfield Weston Foundation has been made to the Friends of the Harris, the charity which supports the Harris, and the award from the Wolfson Foundation to Preston City Council, who own and manage the Harris.

Greta Krypczyk-Oddy, Chair of Friends of the Harris, added: "This is great news for the Harris and a significant contribution towards achieving the aims of Harris Your Place.

The city centre landmark closed back in October for three years' worth of renovations as part of a plan to make the attraction more accessible

"Friends of the Harris is very proud to support the Harris and these grants from two National trusts and foundations will help to revitalise this historic building for generations to come."