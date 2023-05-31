News you can trust since 1886
Preston's best hairdressers: 14 of the best hairdressers according to Post readers

We asked our readers where the number one salons are in Preston, with summer on the horizon were all after those beachy locks, here are 14 salons that made the cut.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 31st May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:25 BST

Preston is home to dozens of highly skilled hairdressers and beauty experts.

The Post wanted to find out just where to find the best trim so we asked our trusty readers for their recommendations.

In no particular order, here are the top 14 salons suggested by our readers.

C K L Hair: 131 Woodplumpton Rd, Fulwood, Preston PR2 3LF.

1. C K L Hair

C K L Hair: 131 Woodplumpton Rd, Fulwood, Preston PR2 3LF. Photo: Google Maps

The Salon: 1 Preston Road PR3 3AN.

2. The Salon

The Salon: 1 Preston Road PR3 3AN. Photo: Google Maps

Salon 58: 58 Fishergate Hill, Preston PR1 8DN.

3. Salon 58

Salon 58: 58 Fishergate Hill, Preston PR1 8DN. Photo: Google Maps

Headin Out Hair and Beauty: 68, 70 Longridge Rd, Ribbleton, Preston PR2 6RJ.

4. Headin Out Hair and Beauty

Headin Out Hair and Beauty: 68, 70 Longridge Rd, Ribbleton, Preston PR2 6RJ. Photo: Google Maps

