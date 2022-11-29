Subject to plans being approved, Preston Youth Zone will be built on the corner of Crooked Lane and Tithebarn Street, directly opposite the bus station. Youth Zones are state-of-the-art spaces for young people filled with incredible facilities and staffed by highly skilled youth workers that believe in young people and help them to achieve their potential. Open seven days a week, Preston Youth Zone will offer members the opportunity to access 20 activities each night, ranging from sports such as football, boxing and climbing to creative arts, music, drama and employability training. Young people will also be able to access support from dedicated youth workers - all for just 50p per visit and £5 annual membership.

Preston Youth Zone will be an independent local charity based on OnSide’s successful model, which has seen the charity develop 14 similar Youth Zones across the country, supporting 50,000 young people. The Youth Zone’s capital and revenue costs will be met by a number of financial contributions from Preston City Council, the Town’s Fund, various charitable trust and foundation grant funding bodies and from the private sector. Prior to opening, OnSide will work with the new Youth Zone to fundraise for the remaining building costs and the first three years running costs from a combination of private sector and philanthropic contributions.

Adam Poyner, Head of Property & Construction for OnSide, said: “We are delighted to be able to submit our full planning application to Preston City Council revealing the final designs for the Youth Zone in Preston. This is a very exciting milestone for all the project partners involved and, most importantly, for the young people of Preston.”

What Preston's new Youth Zone will look like, if plans get approved

John Chesworth, Executive Chairman of Harrison Drury Solicitors and Chair of the Preston Towns Fund Board, added: "Preston Youth Zone is one of the key projects within the Towns Fund investment programme, which is focussing on the regeneration of the Harris Quarter. Not only will it have a physical impact, but its social and economic value will also be key. As with other similar Youth Zones in Lancashire, we have seen their tremendous impact in engaging young people and helping them reach their potential. It'll be an important asset and much-needed facility for the city."

What is OnSide?

OnSide is a national charity that believes all young people should have the opportunity to discover their passion and their purpose. It funds and build state-of-the-art, multimillion-pound Youth Zones in the country’s most economically disadvantaged areas. The charity trains the people that run them and offers continuing support. More than 50,000 young people are already members across the OnSide network at 14 open Youth Zones including Chorley (Inspire) Youth Zone, Bolton Lads & Girls Club, Blackburn Youth Zone and Wigan Youth Zone. Each Youth Zone is an independent charity with its own private sector-led board. This model of local ownership is a key factor in ensuring the financial sustainability of each Youth Zone. The Youth Zone provides a way for local communities to actively support their young people between the age of 8 and 19 (25 for those with additional needs).

For more information on the development of Preston Youth Zone, please visit: www.onsideyouthzones.org/youth-zones/preston-youth-zone/

