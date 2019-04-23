Preston vigil for victims of Easter Sunday terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka

A vigil has been held in Preston to mourn the lives of more than 300 people killed in terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka.

Preston Faith Forum invited people to join them at the Flag Market vigil earlier this evening which more than 50 people attended.

Preston Mayor Trevor Hart lights a candle at the vigil.

The Easter Sunday attacks left more than 300 people dead in a wave of bombings targeting Christian worshippers in the island nation.

Preston Mayor Trevor Hart said: “As the Mayor of Preston to come together with sectors of all faiths and to show that solidarity together that we won’t accept terrorism.

“It’s not about blame, it’s about calling it out to say that it is unacceptable whoever you are , wherever you are and we will never be put down.”

He added: “In our city which is multicultural and I think you can see here today the different faiths which come together with the same clear message that we will not go away and we will always call it out.”

Among the people who gathered in Preston to light candles in honour of those who had died were a number of faith leaders and politicians from the city.

Nadeem Ashfaq of The Light Foundation said: “This symbolises togetherness. It symbolises a level of attachment to our fellow human beings who have lost their lives in this tragic terrorist attack.

“What terrorists want is division and disunity, and for people to fight with one another and assault one another, but we are not going to let them win.”