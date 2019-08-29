Preston ukulele band hit the right note in Poland with Bob Dylan rendition

Ukelele players from Preston have wowed crowds in city’s Polish twin town.

Thirteen members of Preston Ukulele Strummers Society (PUSS) travelled out to Kalisz in central Poland, for a three-day visit after being invited to take part in a summer concert.

Preston Ukulele Strummers Society in on stage with school children

The group of amateurs and volunteers, led by Preston Councillor Martyn Rawlinson, played three shows of popular, well-known songs from the last 50 years in three different town squares.

The final performance, in front of Kalisz Town Hall was a highlight for the band, having come after PUSS attended a workshop at the local music school to work out how all could play Bob Dylan’s classic, ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’ together.

This culminated in around 35 international ukulele players of all ages and abilities joining together on stage in front of 500 locals.

PUSS member Tarquin Scott said: “We all felt genuine warmth from the citizens of Kalisz in coming to play our ukes for them.

“We have learned a lot about the city’s history and culture which we wish to share with Prestonians now we have returned home.”

He added: ”As much as it was a privilege to play the formal civic concerts, we had as much fun singing and playing impromptu late at night in the pub next door to where we stayed. We were something of a live juke box.”

PUSS get together every Sunday evening upstairs at the Guild Ale House on Lancaster Road and all ukulele players of all abilities and ages are welcome to join in and develop their playing skills.