Preston teenager Dione Draisey is missing

A 19-year-old missing from Preston since Wednesday could be sleeping rough in Manchester.

Police are appealing for anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Dione Draisey to come forward.

She was reported missing from the Wilbraham Street area of Preston on Wednesday, August 28 at around 1am.

Dione had been wearing a green parka coat with a fur hood, white Adidas trainers with black stripes and was carrying a peach and burgundy sleeping bag and a pink tent.

A Preston Police spokesman said: “We have received information to suggest that she may have used the train network to travel to Manchester, getting off at Manchester Piccadilly, and could possibly sleeping rough around the Arndale Shopping Centre or nearby car parks.”

Dione is described as a white female, roughly 5-ft and 8inches in height with a slight build. She has peroxide white blonde hair and bright blue eyes.

For any sightings of Dione in the Preston area, please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting investigation reference 04/154397/19.

For any sightings of Dione in the Manchester area, please call 101, ensuring to ask for Greater Manchester Police, and quote log reference 3122 of 30/08/19.