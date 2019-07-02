Preston snapper is top dog in photography competition

The Kennel Club has revealed a Preston photographer is among the winners of its annual Dog Photographer of the Year competition.

Now in its fourteenth year, the international competition received almost 7,000 entries from over 70 different countries around the globe, including Brazil, Canada, USA, China, Russia, Australia and New Zealand.

Cat Race from Preston, has been selected as the winner of the competition’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ category for her image of “Connected”, a touching moment between Inka, a Munsterlander and her owner, Annie-May. This is the fourth time the Preston photographer has won in the Dog Photographer of the Year competition, and owns her own photography business, CatsDog, alongside her partner, Michael and their Chihuahua, Poppy.

After hearing that she had won a category in the biggest canine photography competition in the world, Cat said: “I am in fits of giddy excitement about it still! To have placed for the fourth time in the Dog Photographer of the Year competition is the biggest honour I can think of, I am so grateful.

“The Kennel Club is so widely respected and well-known so I’m very flattered to receive this award.”