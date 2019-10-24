Preston Sea Cadets - TS Galloway marched in the National Trafalgar Parade in London

Have your say

Four young members of Preston Sea Cadets - TS Galloway were given the huge honour of marching in the National Trafalgar Parade in London.

Ordinary Cadet (OC) Heise, OC Ward, Cadet Sergeant Horn and Able Cadet Sherliker, who were under the supervision of Commander Bagot-Jewitt, Area Officer for North West Area, joined more than 300 other cadets from the UK to march in central London.

The annual event marks Admiral Lord Nelson’s defeat of the French and Spanish fleets of Cape Trafalgar in South West Spain when he lost his own life in the battle in 1805.

Sub Lieutenan Wayne Warner, commanding officer at Preston Sea Cadets, said: “We were really pleased to be involved.

“It is a national event that every unit takes part in, representing the navy in the Trafalgar Parade.

“We had four cadets who joined more than 300 cadets in training for three days at HMS Excellent in Portsmouth.

“They performed well and did our sea cadets proud.”

The parade was moved to Horse Guards Parade from the original starting point of Trafalgar Square because of the Extinction Rebellion protests.