Preston’s seventh Comic Con a rip-roaring success

Preston’s seventh Comic Con was a rip-roaring success - even though organisers had to find a new venue after the Guild Hall closed.

“There’s always a nervousness using a new venue but the staff at Preston North End were just amazing,” said one of the organisers, Neil Livesey. “It went really, really well.

Junior winner Maya Mitchell as Edward Scissorhands

"We got in some amazing actors from the movies who went down very well with the fans. People were saying how lovely the actors were, taking their time, talking to fans and posing for photographs.

“We had more people than any other year in costume and more people enter the cos play competition than any other year.

"They put together these amazing costumes based on TV or game characters and they all came together in front of the judges who decided who was the best.

"Pennywise from the movie It won the adults category and Edward Scissorhands won the juniors category.”

A family of Whos! Matthew and Luke Garrett and Clare Gornall

Colin Wilby of Stars and Cars Events as Captain America