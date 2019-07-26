Preston's Savick Library shuts temporarily after problem is discovered with ceiling

A library in Preston has had to close to protect the safety of staff and public after a problem was discovered with the ceiling.

Savick Library in Birkdale Drive is shut until further notice while repair work goes on.

County councillor Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “The decision was taken to close Savick Library on Monday, July 22 because of an issue with the ceiling.

“The safety of staff and members of the public is our paramount concern and the library will remain closed whilst we obtain specialist advice and the necessary repair work is carried out.

“Although we haven’t got a definite date for the library to reopen yet, we will do all we can to make sure that this happens as soon as possible. In the meantime, the nearest alternative libraries that people can use are at Ingol and Fulwood.

“Customers will not be charged for any books that they are unable to return currently.

“I apologise for any inconvenience that this causes and we will keep people updated about the situation.”