Preston’s Pets At Home store raises cash for rescue missions

Preston’s Pets At Home store is launching a fundraising campaign to help give abandoned animals a second chance of happiness.

The company, on the city’s dock estate, will be involved in a series of events between Friday (May 17) and June 13 to help raise an ambitious national total of £500,000 to support rescue centres - the Woodlands Animal Sanctuary at Holmeswood near Tarleton is Preston’s partner.

Adrian Andrews, Pets At Home store manager in Preston said: “We hope that the people of Preston will get involved and support us on our fundraising mission.

“We have ambitious goals for our summer fundraising appeal and every donation will help a rescue pet in need.”

A donation of just 50p will fund breakfast for a rescue pet, while £1 will fund meals throughout the day. Amy Wilson, of Support Adoption For Pets, said: “The appeal is a great opportunity for people to support their local rescue to give pets looking for a home.” the vital care they deserve. Even the smallest of donations can make a huge difference to a pet rescue centre.

“We’re overwhelmed every year by the hard work and enthusiasm of Pets at Home stores to raise money for their local rescues, and we can’t wait to see what this year holds.”