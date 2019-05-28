Preston's One Voice Community Choir perform with Hugh Jackman as part of his world tour of The Man, The Music, The Show

In a dream come true a choir from Preston had a once in a lifetime opportunity to perform with Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman.

The Aussie actor was in Manchester performing as part of his world tour of ‘The Man, The Music, The Show’.

Louise Gooch, social media officer at the One Voice Community Choir, said: “The rumours are true.

“This weekend, after rigorous rehearsals and dedication, we performed for 45,000 people across three shows at Manchester Arena as part of The Man, The Music, The Show world tour!

“Massive thank you to Hugh Jackman for this once in a lifetime opportunity and to everyone who’s worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this incredible experience happen!

“A million dreams have come true.”

It all began with an email five weeks ago which choir chairman, Sarah Clementson, thought was a hoax.

“I was sitting on the sofa watching TV when out of the blue, I received an email and initially thought it was a joke," she said.

“I replied and things just snowballed from there.”

The choir, now in its 20th year, were over the moon to have been contacted by the production team for the tour and asked to perform with the man himself.

After receiving the unexpected invitation, the choir planned extra rehearsals and together with musical director, Kadria Thomas, set about learning the songs they had been given - You Will Be Found, from the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen; One Day More from Les Miserables; and A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman.

Louise said: “It was an incredible experience, a million dreams come true and although it was so nerve-wracking, the adrenaline took over and I was able to take it all in.

“Performing at Manchester Arena in front of thousands is something I’ll never forget!”

One Voice Community Choir will be performing at The Marquee, St Catherine’s Hospice on Thursday, June 27 at 7pm and will also be on stage at the Caribbean Carnival on the June 23 and the Lancashire Festival on the July 20.