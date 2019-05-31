Preston's Harris museum and art gallery sees its first ever wedding

Have your say

Preston's Harris museum and art gallery saw its first ever wedding take place this evening.

The ceremony saw Jeremy Rowlands and Rebecca Scott tie the knot.

Jeremy Rowlands and RebeccaScotttie the knot.

The couple own multiple bars and pubs in the city including Plau Gin and Beer House in Friargate and The Continental in South Meadow Lane.

Sharing pictures of the wedding on social media councillor Peter Kelly, cabinet member for culture and leisure at Preston City Council, said: "Our first wedding ceremony at the Harris.

"Very exciting to see this happen in our fine art gallery guest getting ready.

"A privilege to attend this wedding at The Harris.

Flowers ready for Harris' first ever wedding ceremony

Congratulations to the newlyweds Jeremy and Rebecca."