Preston's Freddie Flintoff praised for 'making Top Gear funny again'

Viewers have said Top Gear is "funny again" now that Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness have taken the wheel.

The pair, from Preston and Bolton, have impressed fans with their chemistry since joining Chris Harris as hosts of the 27th series earlier this month. Many have said they are the best team since Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond.

As the second instalment aired on BBC Two on Sunday, viewers said the programme had found its sense of humour once again.

"#topgear is genuinely funny again, not desperately trying to fake it like last year..." said one person on Twitter.

Another said: "Turns out all they needed to do to make #TopGear funny again was get a couple of northerners involved. References to Bolton going through the roof."

"3 years later, safe to say #TopGear is not cringe to watch anymore," tweeted another viewer.

"I didn't think Top Gear would make me laugh out loud again," posted another.

"Well done @flintoff11 and @PaddyMcGuinness #borninalab #freddiesnothuman #TopGear."

"This is hilarious. They've actually nailed it," said one pleased viewer.

Flintoff and McGuinness signed up to the motoring show after former Friends actor Matt LeBlanc announced in 2018 he would be stepping down after four series.

Top Gear continues on BBC Two.