Dr. Annemarie McAllister.

The Temperance Movement dedicated to promoting moderation or complete abstinence of alcohol consumption will be discussed on an edition of BBC’s ‘In our Time’ which will air this Thursday, February 3.

Preston researcher Dr Annemarie McAllister, will execute her expertise in the history and legacy of the UK Temperance Movement on the renowned BBC Radio 4 programme ‘In Our Time‘

The UCLan academic will be in conversation with Melvyn Bragg and two other scholars, Dr. James Kneale (University College, London) and Dr. David Beckingham (University of Nottingham) both with expertise in the history of temperance and alcohol.

The Preston Abstinence Memorial in Preston Cemetery and an illustration of the Father of Teetotalism, Joseph Livesey, from Walton-Le-Dale.

She said: “It’s a great pleasure to be asked to speak about my research on the temperance movement and the momentum behind teetotalism in nineteenth century Britain.

"It was a time of great social change and total abstinence was the largest radical movement.

“I’m expecting a lively discussion as, despite what people might think, temperance history is anything but dry.”

Recognising Preston’s integral part in the 1800s campaign against alcohol, it is surrounded by monuments to Temperance activists including the ‘Father of Teetotalism’, Joseph Livesey from Walton-Le-Dale.

Joseph Livesey, from Walton-Le-Dale, was known as the 'Father of Teetotalism'.

In 2018 a memorial in Preston commemorating the history and success of the Teetotal Movement was granted listed status by the government.

The Preston Abstinence Memorial in Preston Cemetery was given Grade II listed status by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.

In May this year Dr. McAllister will be working with local history groups for ‘[email protected],’ in Preston and Chorley, an exhibition with events to commemorate the 190th signing of the pledge.