Preston pubs: cheapest place to grab a pint in Pthe city according to Prestonians

As the colder nights draw in, it’s getting more tempting to cosy up in a pub with a pint, but where is the cheapest place to go in Preston?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 15:28 BST

We asked Lancashire Post readers where the best pace to grab a cheap pint was in the city, and over 80 of them were keen to offer their recommendations.

Whilst some Prestonians suggested at home or in a shop, we have collected 13 pubs which received a mention.

Take a look below:

A Wetherspoons pub located at 144 Friargate, Preston PR1 2EJ

2. The Grey Friar

A Wetherspoons pub located at 15 Church St, Preston PR1 3BQ

3. The Twelve Tellers

A Gin Palace located at 140 Church St, Preston PR1 3BU

4. Hogarths

