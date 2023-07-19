What is Preston Pride?

The annual event, which has been running since 2012, celebrates diversity, promotes cohesion and challenges discrimination.

Held at the Preston Flag Market, each year the site is filled with live music, appearances and a variety of information stands and stalls.

It's nearly time for Preston Pride 2023!

Preston Pride is entirely ran by voluneers and also is supported by Preston City Council, Community Gateway, Zebra and Conron.

When is it?

Preston Pride will take place on Saturday, Septemer 23 this year.

What is planned for this year?

So far further details of Preston Pride have yet to be revealed but the Post will continue to update this story when we know more.

You can sign up to receive updates as and when they come in on the Preston Pride website.

How can you get involved?

As a business you can

-Sponsor Pride: contact the organisers to see what corporate sponsorship packages are available.

-Book a stall: organisations can represent themselves and showcase their products or services at Preston Pride. Interested organisations should submit an ‘Expression of Interest‘ which will then be reviewed by the committee.

As an indivudal you can