Preston Porsche centre launch a roaring success

Hundreds of guests enjoyed the official opening of Preston’s new Porsche centre.

Porsche Cars GB managing director Marcus Eckermann joined more than 500 guests to celebrate the official opening of the new centre.

Tom Fox; Porsche Centre, Preston; Porsche Cars GB managing director, Marcus Eckermann; and Bowker Motor Group chief executive, Paul Bowker

The brand new, state-of-the-art Bowker Porsche Centre in Preston opened last month to serve customers in the North West.

The development, which brings the total Porsche Centre network in the UK and Ireland to 42, demonstrates a major investment in the Porsche business and the region.

The centre is situated at the junction of Watery Lane and Strand Road.

The new 43,000 square feet business features a 35-car showroom and a 13-bay workshop.

TV football pundit Mark Lawrenson, right, was among the VIPs

Bowker Motor Group chief executive Paul Bowker, said the opening night was “the perfect way to celebrate alongside customers and colleagues who have backed us to bring this prestigious automotive brand to Lancashire.”