Preston Police say their officers have found a dog on Lostock Lane today, as it was running out of Curden Valley in Preston.

The small tan dog is wearing a blue harness with green stitching, and can be seen in this image shared by the police.

He is currently residing in Preston Police Station on Lancaster Road as officers search for his owner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contact Preston Police if this dog is yours.