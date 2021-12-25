As a way of extending their gratitude Roast in Preston once again provided hot food and drinks to the homeless and emergency services between 11am and 3pm today.

A spokesperson for the police said: "From all at Preston Police, we hope that you've all had a great Christmas so far.

"We'd also like to pass some special recognition to to Roast today, as they've been offering hot food and drink to any homeless persons and the emergency services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the staff at Roast with Preston Police.

"Further to this Roast staff have been giving our hats, gloves and scarves to homeless people."

They added: "Alongside Roast we've been doing laps around the City Centre looking for any persons that may benefit some hot food. As the afternoon progressed we had a good delivery at Preston Police Station for our 999 and 101 call handlers.