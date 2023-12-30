News you can trust since 1886
Preston Police close A6 Garstang road following traffic collision and urge motorists to avoid the area

Preston Police have closed off the A6 Garstang road following a traffic collision and are urging motorists to use an alternative route.
By Emma Downey
Published 30th Dec 2023, 12:10 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2023, 12:11 GMT
A spokesperson for the police said: “We are currently at the scene of a road closure on the A6, Garstang.

"This is closed from the junction of Cockerham road to the junction of Lancaster road.

“The road is closed due to a road traffic collision.”

They added for motorists to find alternative routes and to avoid the area.

