Preston Police close A6 Garstang road following traffic collision and urge motorists to avoid the area
Preston Police have closed off the A6 Garstang road following a traffic collision and are urging motorists to use an alternative route.
A spokesperson for the police said: “We are currently at the scene of a road closure on the A6, Garstang.
"This is closed from the junction of Cockerham road to the junction of Lancaster road.
“The road is closed due to a road traffic collision.”
They added for motorists to find alternative routes and to avoid the area.