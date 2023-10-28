Preston Police are “really concerned” for the welfare of a missing man in Leyland
Preston Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man currently missing from his home in Leyland.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 28th Oct 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 09:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police say they are “really concerned” for the welfare of Mark, who was last seen on Balshaw Road in Leyland at 11.30am on October 27.
When Mark was last seen he was wearing a black hooded top, dark coloured t-shirt black jeans and black leather boots.
He is described as a white male around 5ft4 medium build short grey hair that is balding.
Mark has links to Preston, Leyland and Chorley.
If you have any information that could help police find Mark contact them on 101 quoting 1331 27/10. For any immediate sightings please call 999.