Preston Police are “really concerned” for the welfare of a missing man in Leyland

Police say they are “really concerned” for the welfare of Mark, who was last seen on Balshaw Road in Leyland at 11.30am on October 27.

When Mark was last seen he was wearing a black hooded top, dark coloured t-shirt black jeans and black leather boots.

He is described as a white male around 5ft4 medium build short grey hair that is balding.

Mark has links to Preston, Leyland and Chorley.