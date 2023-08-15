Preston planning applications from last week awaiting a decision including up to 30 new homes
Take a look at all the planning applications submitted to Preston City Council last week (August 7- August 13).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:42 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 14:59 BST
Across the city, 17 planning applications were submitted to the council’s planning department last week.
They include the construction of new houses, new flats and new business units amonst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what the plans involve and when the applications were submitted.
To find out more about the applications, you can visit the Preston Planning Application Search.
