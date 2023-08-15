News you can trust since 1886
Preston planning applications awaiting a decision including up to 30 new homes

Take a look at all the planning applications submitted to Preston City Council last week (August 7- August 13).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:42 BST

Across the city, 17 planning applications were submitted to the council’s planning department last week.

They include the construction of new houses, new flats and new business units amonst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what the plans involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, you can visit the Preston Planning Application Search.

Here are all the planning applicationbs submitted between Aug 7- Aug 13 2023.

1. Preston planning applications

Application submitted on Aug 7 to build a first floor extension over existing garage.

2. Southworth House, Longridge Road, PR2 5AQ

Application submitted on Aug 7 to discharge condition no.4 (Construction and Environmental Management Plan) attached to planning permission 06/2022/0005

3. Sacred Heart RC School, Poulton Street, PR2 2SA

Application submitted on Aug 7 to build one two-storey dwelling and detached garage with new access from Fulwood Row, following demolition of detached garage/games room.

4. Highfield House, Fulwood Row, PR2 5RU

