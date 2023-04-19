News you can trust since 1886
Preston pizzerias: Here are 10 of the highest-rated ones according to Google reviews

The classic Margherita, a fiery pepperoni or even the popular meat feast – let’s face it, who doesn’t love a slice (or 10) of pizza.

By Emma Downey
Published 19th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

We've trawled Google for the top-rated pizza places in Preston so you don't have to and these are the top 10 eateries rated 4 stars out of 5 or above in the city.

Who doesn't love a slice of the good stuff!

Who doesn't love a slice of the good stuff! Photo: Arturo Holmes

14 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1. Rated 4.7 stars out of 237 Google reviews

2. 1260 Crafts and Crust

14 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1. Rated 4.7 stars out of 237 Google reviews Photo: 1260 Crafts and Crust

The Italian pizzeria has teamed up with the Aviary on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings to launch a pizza and a pint deal for £10. Volare, located at 458 Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HX, was rated 4.7 stars out of 208 Google reviews

3. Volare

The Italian pizzeria has teamed up with the Aviary on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings to launch a pizza and a pint deal for £10. Volare, located at 458 Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HX, was rated 4.7 stars out of 208 Google reviews Photo: UGC

6 Gamull Lane, Preston PR2 6TQ. Rated 4 stars out of 112 Google reviews

4. Figaros

6 Gamull Lane, Preston PR2 6TQ. Rated 4 stars out of 112 Google reviews Photo: Figaro's

