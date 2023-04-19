The classic Margherita, a fiery pepperoni or even the popular meat feast – let’s face it, who doesn’t love a slice (or 10) of pizza.
We've trawled Google for the top-rated pizza places in Preston so you don't have to and these are the top 10 eateries rated 4 stars out of 5 or above in the city.
1. Top 10 Google rated Preston pizzerias
Who doesn't love a slice of the good stuff! Photo: Arturo Holmes
2. 1260 Crafts and Crust
14 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1. Rated 4.7 stars out of 237 Google reviews Photo: 1260 Crafts and Crust
3. Volare
The Italian pizzeria has teamed up with the Aviary on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings to launch a pizza and a pint deal for £10. Volare, located at 458 Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HX, was rated 4.7 stars out of 208 Google reviews Photo: UGC
4. Figaros
6 Gamull Lane, Preston PR2 6TQ. Rated 4 stars out of 112 Google reviews Photo: Figaro's