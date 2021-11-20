The 5k parkrun is something of a phenomenon with our version taking place in Avenham and Miller Parks weekly from 9am.

On Saturday’s most recent outing, 378 runners took part including 40 first-timers. There were also 31 volunteers on hand to ensure everything ran smoothly.

With a little help from photographer Steven Taylor we’ve picked out some pictures from today as runners put in the hard yards - why not see if you can spot yourself or a friend?

To register to run head HERE and anyone interested in volunteering is asked to email [email protected]

