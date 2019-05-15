Preston North End striker Louis Moult backs businesses to get involved in The Big PNE Sleepout for the Foxton Centre

Preston North End's Louis Moult is urging businesses to back the club's sleep out in aid of a city homeless charity.

The goal is to raise £50,000 for Preston's Foxton Centre and Louis, a keen supporter of the homeless charity, is calling on the public and local companies to sign up and help reach the grand total.

“We’re looking for businesses to get involved in the Big PNE Sleepout and raise money for a great cause," Louis said.

“I’ve seen first hand the brilliant work that The Foxton Centre is doing and we want to continue to help spread the word and get as many people involved as possible.”

The funds will allow the charity to buy a house in Preston for rough sleepers.

In December last year the Post reported on Moult's ongoing involvement with tackling homelessness and issues including addiction at The Foxton Centre

The issue is close to his heart because of his own family’s experiences with addiction, with his mum Vicky dying aged 43 after suffering from alcoholism when he was just 15 years old.

Speaking at the time, Louis said: “It made me grow up a lot quicker with her passing away; not having a mum was difficult for me and the family.

“It’s a subject close to my heart. She was getting better but the alcohol got the better of her and unfortunately she passed away.

“I never really got over it but time is a healer. It’s difficult and still is – but if I can share my story and help others than that can only be a good thing.”

The sleep out on Friday, November 15 encourages anybody over the age of 18 to participate and fund-raise as an individual as well as a company or organisation.

To register your interest in taking part then please visit the Big PNE Sleepout page on the Foxton Centre website.

If you don’t fancy sleeping out at Deepdale but want to support the event you can make a donation at The Big Sleep Out appeal page.